June 23, 1952 – March 18, 2023

MOUNT HOREB — Lorraine D. Steinhauer passed to eternal life on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at a hospital in Arizona as a result of a pulmonary embolism. The world wept and the heavens rejoiced that day.

Lorraine was born the third child of Leland and Sarah (Pohlman) Wilson. She grew up with brothers, Howard and Art (deceased June 1968) in Hokah, Minn., and her chosen sister, Kay (Langen) Oehmigen. She lived “Hokah Forever’’ and was a La Crescent Lancer until her Junior year of high school when she and her parents moved to Sun Prairie. She completed high school at Sun Prairie and went to Madison Area Technical College, living with her new friends and loving life together.

Lorraine married Charlie Steinhauer on Feb. 24, 1973, and moved with him to a farm in Pine Bluff — her first country living experience. Charlie and Lorraine honeymooned in Switzerland and stayed with his sister, Mary (deceased August 2021) and Heinz Schmocker.

Lorraine was a dedicated and proud employee first for the State of Wisconsin and then for Dane County, working most of her years at Probate Court. She was a strong, card-carrying member of the AFSCME union. Her colleagues became family and cared for her family.

Lorraine and Charlie were blessed with three children: Timothy, Angela, and Sherry. They raised them in their loving home in Mount Horeb, sharing love and laughter with all who they brought in the back door. She was most happy to share their home with the kids and grandkids: Tim and Tiffany Steinhauer; Angela and Brian Utter and their children, Alexander, Abigail, and Alizabeth; and Sherry and Craig Czarnecki and their children, Dean and Amelia.

Lorraine loved keeping up on her family, staying in contact with her friends, and caring for her church family. She was always communicating with a special person and was so thankful for her retirement time so she could do this.

Lorraine made everything more fun! Her intent was to ensure you felt special. She was hospitable to the core, bringing decorations, games and prizes to help you feel as special as you are!

Lorraine’s “lil darlings” were always on her mind, often in her arms, enjoying her notes, trinkets, or video chats. Her schedule for the week was first made by what her family needed from her, then when her friends could meet, and all was subject to change if a message for help was received.

Lorraine was a Methodist from cradle to grave, rarely missing church or a church activity. She co-chaired the Ice Cream Social and Pasty Sale; she took pride in decorating the church, being on committees, serving funeral lunches, and welcoming all to the church family.

Lorraine was born to eternal life during a vacation in the sun with her husband, visiting cousins. Lorraine and Charlie just celebrated their 50th Anniversary. She was healing from long-awaited carpal tunnel surgery on both hands, and had seen many people that she loved in the last month. She was smiling, like always, and enjoying the moment.

We give thanks for her faith; faithfulness; steadfast love; sense of humor; the love that came out in tears, gifts, and “treating you;” and her occasional sassy language.

And like Lorraine would say, “Oh, fer $h!t!”

A funeral service will be held at MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9542 County Highway S, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with the Rev. Michael Hammond officiating. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held until 4 p.m. at The Red Mouse, 3738 County Road P, Pine Bluff. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Mount Horeb, or to the family to be designated later. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

