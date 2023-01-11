Nov. 26, 1937—Jan. 6, 2023

MACOMB, Ill.—Lorna Vardaman, 85, of Macomb, formerly of Quincy and Arkansas passed away at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb.

She was born on November 26, 1937, in Russellville, Arkansas to Leonard and Pauline Blake Grossman. She married David Vardaman on March 31, 1957, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He passed away in 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; three older half-sisters: Norma Summers, Barbara Palmer and Mary Alice Bilbro; and a cousin, whom Lorna grew up with and counted as her sister, June (Blake) Kuhn.

Lorna is survived by her children: Lance (Missy) Vardaman of Macomb and their daughter, Lily and Wendy (Thomas Dubois) Vardaman of Madison, WI, and their children, Conor, Greer, and Brendan and many nieces and nephews.

Lorna lived in Arkansas and Quincy, IL, before moving to Macomb in 2016.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no local services. Lorna’s ashes will be interred at Oakland Memorial Cemetery in Clarksville, Arkansas alongside her husband, David.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorials may be sent to Quincy Public Library or MDH Hospice.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

