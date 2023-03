MADISON—Rita was a well-known potter in Madison, and would have been 82 years old on March 8, 2023.

On that day (March 8, 2023) a memorial service for Rita will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, WI, 53717. A period of visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. and a reception after.