MADISON—Lorine Esther Kahl, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on July 25, 1926, in the Town of Verona, the daughter of George and Martha (Paradise) Kahl.

Lorine graduated from Verona High School on May 23, 1944. She started employment with Wisconsin Telephone as a telephone switchboard operator. Later, when phones went to dial, she worked at Wisconsin Bell and eventually with AT&T when the companies merged. Lorine worked a total of over 41 years in the telephone companies and was a lifetime member of Telecom Telephone Pioneers of America.

Lorine was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church, in Verona, where she participated in Sarah Circle and was the church representative to the Oakwood Luther Homes where she served on numerous committees. She also enjoyed volunteering at church events.

Lorine is survived by her nieces and nephews, Robert G. (Deanna) Kahl, Barbara (Bill) Gust, William Kahl Sr., Sharon Kahl and Benedict (Debby) Kahl; goddaughter, Joelle Kahl Drew; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Wadell Kahl, Malinda Palmer and Roland Roy Kahl; nieces and nephews, Mary Ann Kahl, Elizabeth Aebly, Bernadine Kahl, Burnett Kahl, Kitty Kahl and Bernard Kahl; and sister-in-law, Mary Kahl.

A funeral service will be held at ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, with the Rev. Peter Narum presiding. Burial will be held at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

