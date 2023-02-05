Aug. 9, 1962 – Jan. 26, 2023

MARSHALL — Lori J. Kroneman, 60, of Marshall, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Lori was born in Madison on August 9, 1962, the daughter of Richard and Jean (Zenk) Kroneman. She lived in Madison and Marshall for most of her life. Lori worked as a CNA at Highland Manor for many years and was a homemaker and gardener as well.

Lori is survived by her son, Ulysses Dinkins of Pardeeville; daughter, Briana (Tony) Dinkins and their children: Aniyah and Keyontae of Madison; son, Billy Kroneman of Madison; and her brother, Lyndon (Isabel) Kroneman and their daughter, Jeanette. Lori is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jean Kroneman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Marshall with Rev. T. Brent Wallsworth presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Lori will be laid to rest at Medina Cemetery in a private family service at a later date.

The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.