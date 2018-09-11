FITCHBURG / MADISON / BELOIT—William Charles Lorenz, age 76, passed away at home in Windsor, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, after a very long battle with cancer. He was born on Oct. 3, 1941, to Carl and Velma Lorenz, in Cuba City. Bill attended grade school in Galena, Ill., and high school at Beloit Memorial High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1960 until 1964. Bill then served in the reserves until he was discharged in 1966.
He retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Oscar Mayer where he worked for 34 years. Bill belonged to the Loyal Order of Moose for 49 years, serving on their board for several of those years. He loved to bowl and was on many men’s and couples leagues. He bowled until his health stopped him.
Bill is survived by his ex-wife, Wanda Wilkerson; sons, Keith Lorenz-Mathias and Charles Lorenz; stepson, Bryan (Kristy) Wilkerson; grandchildren, Keith Jr. and Katrina Mathias, Tyler, Dakota, and Jakob Lorenz and Jacob Wilkerson; brothers, Carl and Leonard; and sisters, Colleen Lorenz, Joan (Duane) Campbell, Jean (Dennis) Birdsell and Janice (Paul) Salzman all of Beloit. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James K. and Richard “Ike” Lorenz; half-sister, Betty Nyborg; granddaughter, Kelly Ashley Mathias; and grandson, Ike Wilkerson.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Oak Hall Cemetery. Following the service, Bill’s family invites you to PITCHER’S PUB, 323 West Beltline Hwy, Madison, for a cold beer and a few laughs.
A special thank you to his doctors at St. Mary’s Hospital, and to all of the nurses “daughters” in pulmonary rehab for giving him a great life. “I loved you girls, Mary Wickern, Brenda O’Brien, Dawn Young, Kristy Pagelow, and Josie Babinchak, all in the Madison area, and I don’t want to forget Tracey Erickson from Anaheim, Calif.” A thank you also to Agrace HospiceCare for their care and help.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
