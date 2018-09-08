FITCHBURG—William C. Lorenz, age 76, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002