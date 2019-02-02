MADISON - Robert Donald "Bob" Lorenz passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in the loving arms of his family, following a valiant fight with metastatic prostate cancer. He lived a life filled with enthusiasm and love, and strove to make every day count.
Bob was born on March 31, 1946, to Adeline E. (Widder) and Donald J. Lorenz in Sheboygan, Wis. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering. He spent life-changing years at Monterrey Institute of Technology, Mexico, and at Technical University of Aachen, Germany before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Bob married Sally (Sarah Lee Lewis) on Dec. 29, 1970, and they enjoyed 48 wonderful years of marriage. They lived for ten years in Rochester, N.Y., where their three children were born while Bob worked for The Gleason Works and earned an MBA from the University of Rochester. In 1982, the family moved to Madison so Bob could earn his Ph.D.
Bob had a 34-year career as a professor of Mechanical Engineering at UW-Madison, and was the Mead Witter Foundation Consolidated Papers Professor of Controls Engineering and the Elmer R. and Janet A. Kaiser Chair. Bob served as co-director of Wisconsin Electrical Machines and Power Electronics Consortium. He graduated 38 Ph.D. students, 180 M.S. students, and hosted 168 international visiting scholars. Bob was a leader in his profession, serving on the board of IEEE and as president of IEEE IAS. He was a visiting professor at Aachen and Tokyo Institute of Technology. He received numerous professional awards including the IEEE Richard Harold Kaufman Technical Field Award.
Bob was an active member of the mission committee of Covenant Presbyterian Church for 36 years, and served on the board and as president of Medical Benevolence Foundation. In recent years, he made 12 mission trips to Guatemala. With Covenant and Madison Horizons Rotary Club, he helped Habitat for Humanity build over 25 homes.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sally; daughters, Becky (Derek) Peterson and Carolyn (Matt Greenberg) Lorenz-Greenberg; son, Steve (Rose) Lorenz; and grandchildren, Caleb Lorenz, Ryan Lorenz, Addy Peterson, Adam Greenberg, Jacob Greenberg and Becca Greenberg. He is further survived by sisters, Carol (Dick) Berge and Julie (Vincent) Candura; brother, Jim (Joan) Lorenz; sister-in-law, Carol (Barry) Kast; brother-in-law, Budge (Mary) Lewis; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; two aunts and an uncle. He was predeceased by his parents; parents-in-law; sister, Ann; and brother, Danny.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, followed by a luncheon at the church. A visitation will be held on Friday evening, Feb. 8, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 SPEEDWAY ROAD, and at COVENANT at 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Attic Angel Association, Habitat for Humanity - Wisconsin River Area, or to the Robert Lorenz Professorship at UW-Madison are encouraged.
