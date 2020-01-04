Lorenz, Robert Alex

PORTAGE - Robert Alex Lorenz passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence in Portage, Wis. He was born in 1958 in Yokosuka, Japan to LCDR Joseph Dean Lorenz and Henrietta Winn Lorenz, and lived most of his life in Madison and Poynette. Bob was a graduate of Madison West High School and the MATC Culinary Associates Program.

Bob was a kind and gentle soul who cared for all creatures, cooking fine foods, reading, making maple syrup, and met most of his life's challenges with his smile or a shrug, but never a harsh word.

Bob was preceded by his parents who he loved and missed. He is survived by his brother, David Lorenz; sister-in-law, Lyn of Poynette; and other relatives and friends. At his request, his final rest will be up north at the family cabin. Memorials can be made in Bob's memory to The Friends of MacKenzie Environmental Center, Poynette. Many thanks to those who cared for Bob with your friendship.