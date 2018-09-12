Try 1 month for 99¢

LODI—Patricia J. “Patti” Lorenz, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201

