MADISON - Madeline (Babe) Pellitteri Lorenz, 77, passed away on August 24, 2019, at Saint Mary’s Care Center surrounded by her family. Babe was born on May 14, 1942, in Madison, Wis. to Frank and Vicki Pellitteri and was the eldest of three children. She grew up in the city’s Green Bush neighborhood and attended Saint Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Central High School in 1960. She married her high school classmate, Bill Lorenz, and together, had two children.
Babe loved growing up in the “Bush” with her brother and sister and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. She was a wonderful sister, mother, cousin and friend and left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She was a tender, sweet and unselfish person who had a soft heart for anyone who was going through a tough time in their life.
Babe’s husband was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy and eventually they were stationed at a naval air base on Whidbey Island, Washington. She loved being part of the “Navy Family” and involved herself in many of the base activities, including writing articles and poems for the base newsletter. She was looking forward to their upcoming deployment to Japan when she was involved in a terrible automobile accident resulting in severe injuries that would leave her significantly disabled for the remainder of her life. Normal life activities were very difficult for her after the accident but she fought to remain independent through uncommon strength and determination, keeping a wonderful sense of humor throughout. She will be greatly missed.
Babe is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, William (Linda) Lorenz and Paul Lorenz; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her brother, Joe (Sonja) Pellitteri and sister, Paula (Robert) Reif.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Saint Mary’s Care Center for the wonderful care they gave to Babe over the last ten years. We would also like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for the service they provided during the Babe’s last hours.
