Lord, William

Bill received his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1951. He married Lorraine Joyce Lueker on Nov. 26, 1951 and they had three children, Karen, Melanie and Jeff. He obtained his Ph.D. in Forest Economics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1964.

Bill had a long and distinguished career. He served as an Engineering Officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict. After his military service he worked as a Research Forester for the Forest Service. From 1959-1972 he worked for the University of Wisconsin as Professor of Agricultural Economics and Forestry, though he took a two-year hiatus in 1965 to work as a staff economist for the Army Corp of Engineers in Washington D.C. He followed different paths after 1972, including research work in Mexico, Afghanistan and Boulder, Colorado. He served a five-year tenure at the University of Arizona as Director of the Water Resources Research Center from 1985-1990. However he never gave up his Colorado home, preferring to migrate there during the hot Arizona summers.