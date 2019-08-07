MADISON—Edward J. “Ed” Loos, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Madison, the son of Howard and Ruth (McFarland) Loos.
Edward graduated from Central High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Charlene Sue Eckerle on Sept. 19, 1959. Edward attended UW-Madison and was a professional Civil Engineer. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers. Ed worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Highway Division as a supervisor of district programming and scheduling, working for over 40 years. He was immensely proud of his position.
Ed was very precise on details and record keeping and kept statistics on everything and anything. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles and wonderwords and playing sheepshead and blackjack at the casinos. Ed loved Elvis from the moment he became a household name. He was also an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan.
Edward is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Lisa J. Starke, Laura A. (Mike) Cavender and Jeffrey E. Loos; grandchildren, Christen, Stephanie and John Starke, and Ashley and Shannan Cavender; and great-grandson, Cashel Frederickson; two sisters, Pat (Hans) Thormann and Charlotte Lindner; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Loos) and Carl Cochran.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with a luncheon to follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
We love you.
