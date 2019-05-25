Try 3 months for $3

MIDDLETON—Samuel Longfield, age 96, departed on the highest of flights on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Sam is survived by his wife, June Longfield; children, Bruce (Jane) Longfield and Susan Longfield; grandchildren, Sarah and Adam Longfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Services with Military Rights will be at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

