EAU CLAIRE—George “The Legend” Long was born on February 11, 1941 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. He passed away on December 25, 2018.
George graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1959. George briefly attended UW-Madison but ultimately graduated Magna Cum Laude in Business from Marquette U, Milwaukee, Wis. He served in the US Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967, when he received his honorable discharge. He and Cathy Vitort were wed in 1967. He was admitted to the International Business Honor Society, Beta Gamma Sigma, in 1972. While attending night school at Marquette, he worked days as a Special Agent for the IRS. Following graduation, he and Cathy moved to DeForest, Wis. He worked and lectured as a CPA for 35 years in Madison and Middleton, while Cathy worked for the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Among other endeavors, George obtained a private pilot’s license and flew to many out of state locations in his Mooney. He loved golf, as did his parents, and played on the Memorial HS State Championship golf squad in 1959. Years later, he logged his fifth hole-in-one in Madison, the recreation of which aired on a local Madison TV station. That is when he started referring to himself (to his friends and family anyway) as “The Legend”.
George and Cathy had soft spots in their hearts for homeless cats and adopted many. They were hugely loyal lifelong Badger and Marquette U fans and generously donated to many charities and foundations. They happily retired to Hilton Head Plantation, S. C. in 2008.
George left behind his loving wife, Cathy Vitort Long, who now resides near her family in her birthplace, Stanley, Wis.; sister, Cindy Long Kelly, Ormond Beach, Fla.; and brother, Jim Long, Portland, Ore. They had no children.
He was preceded in death by father, Norman G. Long; mother, Kathrine Overgard Long; and sister, Kristine Long Schwartz.
He was a loving and caring husband, brother, son, and friend and he will be missed by many.