Madison—Donald Long passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in 1932, the third of seven children born to Arthur and Cynthia Long. He grew up in Madison and graduated from West High School in 1950. He then spent four years in the Navy with tours on various islands. Following that, he was a patrol officer with the Madison Police Department for over 30 years. During that time, he was married to Lorraine Menning and became the father of 3 children. He also became a grandfather and a great-grandfather. Donald loved to drive and took several delivery jobs during his retirement. He also loved spending time outdoors.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 Spaight St., Madison. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
