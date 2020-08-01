Long, Diana C.

WAUNAKEE - Diana C. Hillebrand Long, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends during her last days. Diana was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Cross Plains, Wis., the daughter of Jerome and Cora Dresen Hillebrand. Diana's name was inspired by the front cover of LIFE magazine. Diana Barrymore was smiling from that cover and the name fit this beautiful new little girl. Diana grew up on Main Street in Cross Plains. She started first grade in the fall of 1945 in the public school because the Catholic School would not let her start before she turned age six. The following year, fall 1946, she switched to the Catholic School but had to do the first year over again because they would not accept the year in public school. She continued in Catholic School for all eight grades and walked the one and one-half miles to school from Main Street. The years at Saint Francis Xavier School were pleasant with no dramatic happenings. Diana graduated from Middleton High School in 1958. She began her working career in May 1958.
Diana's first marriage was to Philip G. Bell on Sept. 26, 1959. They had three children, Sheila, Jeffery and Sherri. They divorced in 1965. Diana was married to Bernard E. Long on July 21, 1966, at the First Baptist Church in Madison. The Rev. Andy Davison officiated in the private ceremony. Bernie's longtime friend, Ed Phillips, and Diana's social worker, Linda Hisgen, were the witnesses. Bernie adopted Diana's three children. Diana and Bernie had one child, Timothy “Tim” Long. Diana is survived by three of her children, Sheila (friend Paul White), Jeffery and Timothy (Paula) and their two sons, Devin and Connor; Bernie's two sons, Jay Medrano (Andrea), Hilo, Hawaii, and Ben Medrano (Jessica), Fresno, Calif. Diana is also survived by a sister, Judy Sveum (Kenneth, deceased), Waunakee, Kenneth Hillebrand (Janice), Cross Plains and Rev. Randall Hillebrand (Annette), Kiev, Ukraine; four grandchildren, Nicolas “Nick” Retana (Margaret “Maggie” Johnson), Madison, Sarah Buhler (Justin Perinovic), Savage, Minn., Devin and Connor Long, Mt Horeb; and step-granddaughters, Chloe Medrano, Hilo, Hawaii, and Hannah, Allison and Natalie Medrano, Fresno, Calif.; and three great-grandchildren, Isabel, Rowan and Jack Retana.
Diana was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Buhler, on Nov. 9, 1998; her parents; and two brothers, Ronald on Jan. 22, 1948, and James “Jim” (Verna) on May 28, 2019.
Diana, along with husband, Bernie, found activities that brought joy, contentment and happiness to life. Many dear, loving and supportive friendships and much learning and personal growth came from fifty years of membership with First Baptist Church. Years of fun, and family togetherness resulted from 15 years of camping and travel with a pop-up camper. In 1980 Diana and Bernie found another way to meet people. The Friendship Force provided a way to travel and make friends around the world. The goal was, “A World of Friends is a World of Peace." Diana and Bernie traveled on 15 International trips and hosted an equal number of times. Fifteen domestic visits (within the U.S.A.) and equal number of hosting visits occurred after 9-11 when visas were difficult to obtain.
Diana's passing is sad, but her life was a joy to her husband, Bernie, and to her family and many friends. Her life has made a difference with her family and with people around the world.
We say thank you to the staff at the BeeHive memory care in Mount Horeb and to the staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg for their gentle and loving care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic only a very small private service was held Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee. Burial was at the Oaklawn Cemetery, LaValle, Wis.
