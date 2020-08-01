Long, Diana C.

WAUNAKEE - Diana C. Hillebrand Long, age 80, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends during her last days. Diana was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Cross Plains, Wis., the daughter of Jerome and Cora Dresen Hillebrand. Diana's name was inspired by the front cover of LIFE magazine. Diana Barrymore was smiling from that cover and the name fit this beautiful new little girl. Diana grew up on Main Street in Cross Plains. She started first grade in the fall of 1945 in the public school because the Catholic School would not let her start before she turned age six. The following year, fall 1946, she switched to the Catholic School but had to do the first year over again because they would not accept the year in public school. She continued in Catholic School for all eight grades and walked the one and one-half miles to school from Main Street. The years at Saint Francis Xavier School were pleasant with no dramatic happenings. Diana graduated from Middleton High School in 1958. She began her working career in May 1958.