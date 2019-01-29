GAYS MILLS - On Jan. 25, 2019, Ruth A. Lomas, age 89, of Gays Mills, passed peacefully at Gundersen Lutheran Health System in La Crosse. Ruth was born on Feb. 20, 1929, to Anton and Julia Adelich in Madison. She graduated from Madison East High School.
Ruth worked at Wisconsin Bell/AT&T for many years. After she moved to Gays Mills, she spent some time working at the Red Apple Inn and sold Tupperware. Ruth was also involved in the Legion Auxiliary and ran the Senior Citizen Meal Site in Gays Mills. On March 1, 1983, Ruth married the love of her life and best friend, Ralph, in Colorado.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking meals for loved ones, baking angel food cake and cream cheese cookies, traveling out West, playing card games such as Phase 10 and cribbage, playing solitaire on her computer, coloring, and drinking martinis. She also did a mean "Betty Boop" impersonation and loved serenading her house guests.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ralph. Her children, Linda (John) Cottington, Don Isberner, Susan (Floyd) Isberner-White, Elizabeth Brown, and Catherine Stevenson. Her grandchildren, Amy, Jay, Lynn, Don Jr., Tammy, Corey, Caitlyn, Cheyenne, and Cierra. Her great-grandchildren, Phillip, Emily, Kayla, Nina, Trey, and other great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Goldie; and great-niece, Janie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anton Adelich and Julia Malek; her great-nephew, Gordon O'Dell; and her close friends, Ruth Gorman and Father Zinkle.
Thank you to the staff at Gundersen Lutheran Health System in La Crosse for the exceptional care they gave.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at VOSSETEIG FUNERAL HOME in Gays Mills. Friends may call on the family during visitation on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Gays Mills Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Avenue and Hwy 131 in Gays Mills, is serving the family (608) 735-2100.