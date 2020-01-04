Lokken, Otis L.

MADISON/BLANCHARDVILLE - Otis L. Lokken, age 90, of Madison, Wis. died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1929, in York Township Green County, to Ole & Myrtle (Swenson) Lokken. He worked as a hired farm hand in Green/Lafayette County where he met his wife of 62 years, Thelma (Hermanson) while working on the family farm. He was a United States Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict where he was deployed on the mine sweeper boat, the USS Grosbeak. He was employed at Madison Metro Bus company as a mechanic for 30 plus years along with numerous part-time jobs to support his large family. After all that work, he enjoyed 30 plus years of retirement. He was passionate about aviation and was a life time member of EAA since 1969, a private pilot who owned his own vintage plane and loved to fly. In his earlier years, he waterskied, raced speed boats and won several boat race competitions. He loved the outdoors and sitting in the sun.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma; children, Marvin (Tracy) Lokken, Myron Lokken, Marleen (Dave) Wade, Mary Beth (Matt) Weidenfeller, Michele (Dan) Dolson; and daughter-in-law, Susan Lokken; granddaughters, Emily, Molly, Kelly, Amanda, Shawn and Danielle; grandsons, Matt and Zack; as well as eight great-grandchildren. His siblings, Doris Paulson, Duane (Josie) Lokken, Sylvia Lokken, Donald Lokken, Carol (Peter) Riphahn, Dennis (Mary) Lokken, Paul (Marilyn) Lokken, Janice Lokken, Linda Palzkill, Glenn (Janice) Lokken, Marilyn Wood, Donna Moreno, and Jerry (Lynn) Lokken; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Lokken; his parents; his granddaughters, Samantha and Kassandra Dolson; his brothers, Robert and Kenneth; brothers-in-law, Arthur Paulson, Donald Palzkill; and sister-in-law, Virginia Lokken.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2126 N Sherman Ave., Madison, with Pastor Gerry Kuhnke presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at OLD YORK CEMETERY in Blanchardville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
“Life is simple, eat sleep and fly” – Unknown
10:00AM-11:00AM
2126 N Sherman Ave
Madison, WI 53704
11:00AM
2126 N Sherman Ave
Madison, WI 53704