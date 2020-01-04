Lokken, Otis L.

MADISON/BLANCHARDVILLE - Otis L. Lokken, age 90, of Madison, Wis. died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1929, in York Township Green County, to Ole & Myrtle (Swenson) Lokken. He worked as a hired farm hand in Green/Lafayette County where he met his wife of 62 years, Thelma (Hermanson) while working on the family farm. He was a United States Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict where he was deployed on the mine sweeper boat, the USS Grosbeak. He was employed at Madison Metro Bus company as a mechanic for 30 plus years along with numerous part-time jobs to support his large family. After all that work, he enjoyed 30 plus years of retirement. He was passionate about aviation and was a life time member of EAA since 1969, a private pilot who owned his own vintage plane and loved to fly. In his earlier years, he waterskied, raced speed boats and won several boat race competitions. He loved the outdoors and sitting in the sun.