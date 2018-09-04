Try 1 month for 99¢

MINERAL POINT—Fred Henry “Freddy Bear” Loken, age 87, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at 1 p.m., at CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Mineral Point. Pastor Rich McLeer will officiate. Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Mineral Point American Legion Post 170, at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mineral Point Rescue Squad, American Legion Post 170, Fayette Sportsman Club, or Iowa County Meals on Wheels.

