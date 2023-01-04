May 11, 1936—Dec. 30, 2022
MADISON—Lois Stoler, 86, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully at University Hospital surrounded by her two loving sons, David Stoler of Madison, and Bob (Glynn) Stoler of Tampa, FL. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Norton Stoler. In addition to her sons, Lois is survived by two grandchildren: Leo Stoler of Tampa, Florida and Grace Stoler of Gainesville, FL; her sister, Estelle Felber of Mequon, WI; cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as many dear friends.
A private service was held. A celebration of Lois’ life will be held a later date along with a full obituary.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
