July 9, 1936—Nov. 30, 2022

WINDSOR—Lois M. (Steinke) Sobyak, age 86, passed away peacefully from dementia at The Legacy of DeForest on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

She was born July 9, 1936, in rural Mondovi on the family farm to Victor and Erna Steinke. She attended rural grade school and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1953. She worked at Berg Drug Store in Mondovi before moving to Eau Claire to work at American National Bank. She met Larry Sobyak in 1958, in Fairchild and they were married in 1960. They moved to Madison in 1961, and she worked at First National Bank until December 1970, when she retired to become a full-time mom and homemaker.

She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, teaching Sunday School, serving on the Altar Guild, helping with funeral lunches and the annual Lutefisk dinners. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture and completed many pieces.

She survived two cancer surgeries and was able to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren which she enjoyed so much. She enjoyed traveling with her husband on business trips, family vacations and boating on Wisconsin lakes and rivers. She and her husband visited all 50 states, some several times.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children: Brian Sobyak and Belinda (Dennis) O’Connor; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jacob) Borgwardt, John O’Connor, and Sarah O’Connor; sisters: Marlene Nelson and Elaine (Don) Miller; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; brother and sister-in-law, Lavern (Phyllis) Steinke and; sister, Kathleen Steinke.

A funeral service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 South Main Street, DeForest, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, with Pastors Sue Beadle and Charles Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service.

A special thank you to the staff at the Closure Care unit of the Legacy of DeForest and the staff of Heartland Hospice for the care given to Lois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

Madison, WI 53704

608-249-8257