Lois L. Plath

Jan. 20, 1934 - June 15, 2023

PORTAGE – Lois L. Plath, age 89, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Hamilton Park Place.

Lois was born on January 20, 1934, in Montello, the daughter of Arthur and Linda (Puhl) Zellmer. She married Morris Plath on September 4, 1954. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Lois had worked for RayOVac in Portage for many years. They owned Mose's and Lois's Oasis in Dalton.

She enjoyed gardening and baking, and spending time at the family cottage. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Sherrie Nelson, Pardeeville, Ricky (Debbie) Plath, Pardeeville, Diane (David Klein) Rockett, Portage, Barbara (Douglas) Crusan, Greenville, and Morris (Roland) Dittus-Plath, Hales Corners; her grandchildren: Jason (Jennifer) Nelson, and their children: Tinsley and Teegan, Cassie Weisensel, and her children: Lauren and Jackson, Jessica (Greg) Ewig, and their children: Travis and Jessica, Travis (fiance Paige Hurd) Plath, Nathaniel (Alex) Plath, and their sons: Noah and Waylon, Michael (Paige Schroeder) Rockett, Benjamin (Alicia) Rockett, and Chloe Crusan; her nephew, Donald Zellmer; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris; her brothers: Lester and Louis; and nephew, Kenny.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.