Oct. 19, 1925 – Jan. 15, 2023

STOUGHTON/MADISON — Lois J. Schroeter, age 97, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Oct. 19, 1925, in Oshkosh, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Harriet (Wilson) Swendsen.

Lois attended Sheboygan High School. In 1943 Lois and a friend volunteered at the war plant in Sheboygan to help make generators. After graduation from Sheboygan High School, she put herself through the Milwaukee Business Institute. Eventually she married and later began to raise her family in Stoughton. Later she worked as a dental assistant and then began working for Nelson Industries, retiring in 1980. In retirement she loved more time with her grandchildren and helping in any situation she could.

Lois had a great sense of humor and was always looking for the best in everyone. She focused all of her love and attention on her family. She was a true coloring enthusiast, organizing and conducting a coloring class in her senior building until the age of 96. Lois colored her last picture three days before her death. Lois loved telling stories and was a writer, having had a few books published. For many years she belonged to the Middleton Senior Center writers’ group. She loved Elvis, visited Graceland, and knitted over 800 dishcloths. She was thirsty for information, always wanting to learn more. Lois was a great conversationalist, had an amazing memory and was able to handle new technology.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Janelle (Robert) Pasch; sons, John (Rose) Schroeter and Jeff (Gail) Schroeter; eight grandchildren, Mindy (Linda Kosovac) Huitt, Michael (Merari Herrara) Blaustein, Jesse Blaustein, Sandra (Sam) Ramsfield, William (Tammy) Schroeter, Megan (Jeremy Dedie) Schroeter, Elizabeth Peterson and Erica (David) Weishoff; great-grandchildren, Valentina and Eliza, Jonah, Lilian and Mackenzie, Michael and Julia, Abbigale and Jack, Oscar, Alexander and Adelynn; and brother, David Swendsen. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Howard Blaustein; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Swendsen.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be gifted in Lois’s name to the REACH-A-Child organization. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

