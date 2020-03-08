Lohr, Madge A.

PORTAGE—Madge A. Lohr, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Tivoli, in Portage.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes

430 W. Wisconsin St.

Portage, Wisc. 53901

608-742-2126

Fax: 608-742-2127

