Lohr, Madge A.

PORTAGE—Madge A. Lohr, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Tivoli, in Portage.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
You have free articles remaining.
430 W. Wisconsin St.
Portage, Wisc. 53901
608-742-2126
Fax: 608-742-2127
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
430 W. Wisconsin St.
Portage, Wisc. 53901
608-742-2126
Fax: 608-742-2127