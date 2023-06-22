John Frederick Lehman

Sept. 7, 1938 - June 19, 2023

FOX LAKE - John Frederick Lehman, age 84, of Fox Lake, died peacefully at his home on Monday, June 19, 2023.

John was born in Columbus on September 7, 1938 the son of Clarence F. and Lillian H. (Reetz) Lehman. He was a 1956 graduate of Randolph High School and served his country in the Army National Guard – 32nd Division Red Arrow.

John was united in marriage to Claudine Mary Emerson on July 22, 1961 at St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake.

John's life was dedicated to his family, his church and his dairy farm. He was an active member of AMPI/Foremost Farms, Future Farmers of America-Randolph alumni, and volunteered at the Fox Lake Public Library. John was a devoted life time member of St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake, where he held many leadership roles.

John's hobbies and interests included traveling, baseball, basketball and watching his children, grandchildren and now great grandchild play sports.

John will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Claudine of Fox Lake; his children: Cynthia (David) Allen of Baraboo, Laura (Paul) Morrill of Minneapolis, MN, Michael (Ellen) Lehman of rural Cambria, Mark Lehman of Randolph and Robert "Bob" (Joann) Lehman of Beaver Dam; his grandchildren: Magdalena Doyle, Molly Bartel, Gloria Johntel, Abigail Robbert, George Bartel, Sophia Morrill, Ryan Lehman, Stephanie DeVries, Eli Lehman, Jordan Lehman, Amber Grondin, Braeden Lehman, Aubrey Lehman and Emily Lehman; great-grandchildren: Nathanael Doyle, Cooper Lehman, Landon Lehman, Amelia Lehman, Kayah Lehman, Zoe Lehman and Logan Lehman; two brothers: Kenneth (Patricia) Lehman of Seaside, OR and Curtis (Grace) Lehman of Beaver Dam; one brother-in-law, John Heinz; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and dear friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Hunter Lehman and his sister, Kristine Heinz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake with Pastor Bryan Prell officiating. Burial will follow in Lake Emily Cemetery, Town of Fox Lake. A luncheon will be served back at church after the committal service. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Friday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in memory of John Lehman.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.