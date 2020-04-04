Lohan, Bernard "Barney"

MONONA - Bernard “Barney” Lohan, 78, passed away in peace on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Barney delighted in the fact that he was born in a yellow cab on the south side of Chicago and shared a birthday with John Wayne. He attended St. Priscilla grammar school and Steinmetz High School where he would meet the love of his life Jeannette. He joined the Chicago Police Department in 1967 and worked undercover as a young cadet during the Democratic Convention riots in 1968. Barney worked as a burglary detective receiving numerous commendations from citizens that he helped. He retired from the department after 32 years of service. In retirement, Barney and Jeannette moved from Chicago to Lake Wisconsin, sharing their special lake home with friends and family year-round. Barney served as the president of the Lake Wisconsin Grade Boat Club, volunteered at the Mackenzie Environmental Center, and was an active member of the Poynette Curling Club, winning a Silver medal in the US Senior Men’s Curling Championship tournament. Barney loved the Wisconsin Badgers and to the dismay of many in Chicago he crossed over to the dark side and rooted for the Green Bay Packers. Barney lived a wonderful life and was adored by many. He was a coach, a mentor, a prankster, a sportsman, a volunteer, a storyteller, a drinking buddy, a teammate, a secret-keeper, and a lifelong friend to many. Barney is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jeannette (Loftis); sister Mary Lou Jelke; children, Jim and Leslie Lohan, Bill and Kim Lohan, and Dave and Diane (Lohan) Rosso; grandchildren, Natalie, Amanda, Sarah, Ally, Hannah, Scott and Michael; uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard G. and Mary (Rombaut) Lohan. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be scheduled when life returns to normal. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the University of Wisconsin Hospital Carbone Cancer Center is appreciated. Please share your memories of Barney at: www.CressFuneralService.com.