Logterman, Maureen

MADISON - Maureen Logterman, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully and suddenly on March 4, 2020. Maureen was born in Wisconsin, the daughter of Mark and Kathryn Schaefer (nee Conners). She grew up on Mineral Point Road, where cows grazed across the street, and attended Queen of Peace and West High School, followed by the University of Wisconsin – Madison. It was there that she met Benton Logterman, member of the UW crew team, on a blind date on St. Patrick’s Day 1963. That lucky date was the beginning of over 50 years together, until Ben’s passing in 2015. As they raised their two children, Maureen worked part-time in retail and was both a Cub Scout and a Girl Scout leader. The couple took their children on frequent camping trips, including most national parks in the western U.S. When they were empty-nesters, Maureen and Ben created happy memories and made new friends at their winter time-share in Florida. Maureen loved Madison, and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else: from breaking her front teeth roller skating down Midvale Boulevard as a child, to supporting the Badgers with Ben, and enjoying the seasons and sunsets. Maureen had a talent for sewing, stitchery, and crafts, and an eye for decorating. She made a beautiful home for hosting holiday gatherings wherever they lived. Her friendly sparkle, quick wit, determination, and sense of humor remained until the end.