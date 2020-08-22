Logterman, Christina D. "Chris" (Hedrick)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAUK CITY - Christina "Chris" D. (Hedrick) Logterman, age 43, of Sauk City, formerly of Sparta/Norwalk, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly, of natural causes, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born March 6, 1977, to Jerome Paul and Carolette (Young) Hedrick.

Christina attended Norwalk Elementary, Sparta Middle School and Sparta High School where she graduated in 1995. She attended UW - Madison where she graduated with School of Education Bachelor's Degree in 2000. She then went to UW - La Crosse where she graduated with a Master's Degree in College Student Development and Administration in 2004.

Christina and Jason Logterman were married June 12, 1999 at St. John's, Summit. Christina and Jason had two children, Samuel and Ella. She and Jason were later divorced, but always remained close friends.

Christina has been part of the UW Madison academic advising community for nearly a decade. She worked for several departments including, School of Nursing, School of Letters and Science before her current position serving as Student Services Coordinator and undergraduate academic advisor for the English Department.