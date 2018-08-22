FORT ATKINSON—Mavis M. Logan, age 81, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Monday Aug. 20, 2018, at Black Hawk Senior Residence in Fort Atkinson. She was born on July 30, 1937, in Waunakee, to Thomas and Marie (Stahl) Williamson. Mavis graduated from Waunakee high school. She worked as the bookkeeper for the University of Wisconsin Whitewater’s’ Foundation. She married Jay Boyd Logan, on Oct. 6, 1956, in Madison, he preceded her in death on March 10, 2015.
Mavis was very active in her church. She was an amazing woman of God who spoke honestly and without embarrassment about her faith. She made us laugh and she loved us unconditionally. We will miss this beautiful woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Cross Pointe Community Church in Jefferson.
Mavis is survived by her family, daughters, Cynthia Abernethy of Fort Atkinson, Greta (Jim) Skalitzky of Greenwood, and Janet (Ken) Gagnon of Neenah. Her siblings, Judy Hamre of Waunakee,
Thomas (Jan) Williamson of Madison, Linda Truitt of Waunakee, Kendall (Julie) Williamson of Madison. Six grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Reiner, Candice Starkey, Ryan (Samantha) Zimmerman, Dustin (Stephanie) Zimmerman, Nicholas Abernethy, Alex Abernethy. Four great-grandchildren, Brigit Grometer, Delaney Reiner, Kennedy Reiner, Charlie Zimmerman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jay Boyd Logan; granddaughters, Marcia Zimmerman, Lindsey Logan; her brother-in-law, Evertt Hamre; and grandson-in-law, Michael Grometer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at CROSS POINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, in Jefferson, 250 S. Wisconsin Drive, with Pastor Andy Graf presiding. Burial will be at the Rock Island Veterans Cemetery, in Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday evening at SCHNEIDER-MICHAELIS FUNERAL HOME, in Jefferson, and then again on Saturday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
For condolences, or to light a candle in her memory please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com.