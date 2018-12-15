MADISON—Dorothy I. Logan, age 102, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 9, 2018. Dorothy was born in Lodi, on May 10, 1916, to Bessie and Ed Ireland. She graduated from Lodi High school and went on to attend the Madison Business College. She later began working for the federal government in Milwaukee where she met Gordon Logan, soon to be her beloved husband. They were married in June of 1941. Over the next 66 years, Gordon and Dorothy would inspire and support one another as their family and lives grew.
Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife and mother, supporting Gordon in his professional career as well as family life and activities. She was one of many talents, among them, sewing clothes for her children, Nancy and David. Dorothy loved arts and crafts, creating her own Christmas ornaments as gifts to friends as well as greeting cards. She assisted many times, in making banners with other members of Covenant Presbyterian Church for seasonal display. Dorothy will be remembered as loving, kind and gentle. She cared so much for her family and was always present for their needs and support.
Nancy and David wish to express their heartfelt appreciation for Dorothy’s caregivers at home. Both their professional and personal care meant so much for Dorothy being able to stay in the comforts of her home. We also thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare services for their professional and vigilant care they provided for Dorothy.
Dorothy was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of the University League (UW) and a member of the Village of Shorewood Hills Garden Club. She served as a volunteer at Meriter Hospital for many years as well as the American Red Cross (Madison).
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon; her brother, Donovan; and sister-in-law, Blanche. She is survived by her nephews, Bill and Mart Ireland.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Agrace HospiceCare, Madison. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
