BELLEVILLE - Rita (Sherman) Loftus, age 72, died April 3, 2019, in Flat Lick, Ky. This butterfly moved from place to place, charming all she met with a vivacious personality and quick wit.
Rita worked in many things, some of which included insurance, banking, sheep farming, retail, the oil industry, as nursing home chef and home health care. Rita ended her work career volunteering to provide medical transport and personal care for an elderly woman at Lend-a-Hand Center in Walker, Ky.
Tremendously talented and creative, Rita loved her kitties, gourmet cooking, woodworking, painting and selling ceramics, collecting teddy bears, and eating dessert first.
Rita is survived by her mother, Lendoris Sherman; sister, Sonjia Short; and brother-in-law, Mike Croft. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Sherman.
Friends and family are invited to a short graveside service on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. Becker-Beal Funeral Home, Belleville, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to your local cat rescue organization. Rita would love that. For online condolences please visit www.bealfuneralhomes.com.