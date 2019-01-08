DEERFIELD - Dorothy M. Loftus, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 W. Main St. Burial will follow in Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Deerfield, and from 12 noon until the time of services Monday at church. A full obituary will appear on Sunday. Please share your memories of Dorothy at: www.CressFuneralService.com.