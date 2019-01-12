DEERFIELD—Dorothy M. Loftus passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. She was born on Jan. 29, 1922, the daughter of Olav and Konstense (Saether) Sunne. Dorothy married Milo Loftus on May 6, 1945. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1940, and continued her education in Journalism at UW-Madison.
Dorothy was employed at First Wisconsin (now U.S. Bank). She was the department manager of Administrative Services, Operations Division. Dorothy was the recipient of the Word Processing Manager of the Year award. She was one of the first female officers at First Wisconsin.
Dorothy was a devoted member of Deerfield Lutheran Church for 66 years. She served as co-chairperson of the elevator project, church historian, Sunday School teacher and church council member. For their 50th wedding anniversary, Milo and Dorothy chose to celebrate their faith by designing and donating two stained glass windows for the church bell tower.
A lover of books, history and writing, Dorothy published her autobiography, “The Kerosene Can and Tootsies Shoes,” in 2002, a legacy to her family. She was a freelance writer with numerous local and national publications. Dorothy’s story, “The One Dollar Christmas,” has been enjoyed by readers every Christmas season. Her story, “Annie’s Angel,” received first place at the Wisconsin Regional Writers Association contest.
Dorothy was the chairperson and historian for the Deerfield Centennial in 1991. She was also a founding member and president of the Deerfield Historical Society. Dorothy was also an active member of the Deerfield Public Library. American Legion Auxiliary, Women’s Club and Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge No. 314 were also organizations with which she was involved. Dorothy received the Lions Club Distinguished Citizen of the Year award in 1986. When Dorothy retired, she and Milo spent winters in Tucson and summers at their cottage at Swan Lake in Portage.
Their extensive travels included all of the States, Canada, Europe, Morocco, Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom, and all of the Scandinavian Countries. Very proud of her Norwegian heritage, Dorothy and Milo visited their ancestral homes in Norway. Dorothy was an excellent Bridge and 500 card player. She loved gardening, music and played piano and organ.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Michael (Kate) Loftus of Janesville and Mark (Barb) Loftus of Mauston; daughters, Melanie Loftus of Sun Prairie and Melinda (Kent) Ashland of Bloomington, Minn. Dorothy was blessed with seven grandchildren, Marty, Carrie, Alex, Nick, Kris, Matt and Jill; and six great-grandchildren, Betty, Charley, Connor, Dylan, Cormac and Lucia. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Milo; and eight siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Pastor Holly Slater officiating. Burial will follow in Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Deerfield, and from 12 noon until the time of services Monday at church.
Memorials may be made to Deerfield Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. in Fitchburg.
Dorothy loved entertaining and welcomed all family and friends. She was a gracious lady with a kind and generous heart. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who will be deeply missed. Please share your memories of Dorothy at www.CressFuneralService.com.
