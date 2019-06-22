Loehrer, Kenneth J.

MADISON - Kenneth J. Loehrer, age 60, passed away on June 18, 2019, in Madison, Wis.

Ken was born on April 10, 1959, in Madison, Wis. the son of John Loehrer and Dorothy Holz Loehrer.

He is survived by his sons, Lucas and Jacob; mother, Dorothy; sisters, Carol Grover, Gail Hall (Brian), and Linda Loehrer; many loved nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his father, John Loehrer.

Ken was a 1977 graduate of Memorial High School, then MATC. He worked at Anchor Bank for many years and in the construction trades. Ken was a Troop 28 Boy Scout, liked camping, avid chess player and was a history and trivia enthusiast.

Visitation will be Monday, June 24 from 4-7 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road in Madison. The funeral service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road in Madison on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon, with private burial at another time. A visitation will also be held at the church prior to the funeral starting at 10:00 a.m.

