SAUK CITY - Victor Nicholas Lochner died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, after suffering a stroke at deer camp on the eve of gun season. Vic was born in Roxbury, Wis., to August and Aurelia (Breunig) Lochner on June 16, 1923. Vic built his life from an 8th grade education and as he put it, through "the hard knocks of life." Through farming, construction, and serving his country during World War II, he learned various skills and trades. Later he added technical training, which helped him build a successful heating and air conditioning business.
Throughout his life, Vic continued to read and learn, gaining wisdom and knowledge. He eagerly shared what he knew with those around him. Vic demanded that his children work and play in unity and strive to continue their education. His love of sports including baseball, golf, and fishing were shared with his children. He loved deer hunting with his brothers often mentoring his sons and nephews.
When he could no longer play baseball for Sauk-Prairie's Home Talent team, he turned to golf. He golfed as long as he could, making three hole-in-one's, and at the age of 81 had a golf round that matched his age. Many times Vic could be found playing cards with family or friends, especially with the Thursday night crew.
Vic grew into leadership. He served terms on the Sauk City Village Board, Lake Wisconsin Country Club Board, Knights of Columbus, and Community Club, which demonstrated his love of community. Because his education ended early, he vigorously supported the Community Club Educational Scholarships. As a member of the Sauk Fire District he was recognized for over 60 years of service, many of those years serving as the district treasurer. Vic was also involved at the developmental stages of the St. Vincent De Paul Resale Store and served as board president for a number of years. In addition, the strength of his faith was witnessed in his activity as a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, where he served as Faithful Navigator and was recently recognized as a 50 year member. Being a Veteran of World War II, he was honored to have been able to go on the Badger Honor Flight in 2012.
He is survived by his children, Mary Lochner-Olson (Leon Olson), Barbara Brandes, Carol (Tom) Heinrich, Pam (Gordy) Smylie, Mike Lochner, Paula (Mark) Lindquist, Mark (Robyn) Lochner; sisters, Margie (Bob) Nachreiner, Ann Gaukel; brother, Earl (Chris) Lochner; sisters-in-law, Elaine Lochner and Amelda Lochner; grandchildren, Derek (Kim) Sutliff, Jared Sutliff, Bryce and Sean Lindquist, Sarah Brandes, Kaylin Smylie, Bryan, Hunter, Braeden and Kaleb Lochner; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; brothers: Alex, Jerry, Kenny; an infant sister; sister-in-law, Mary Jane; brother-in-law, Tom Gaukel; and son-in-law, Barry Brandes.
He did everything with a smile and a twinkle in his eye which will be missed by friends, neighbors, and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City, with Father Miguel Galvez officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday Nov. 23, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City.
We are thankful for his caring neighbors, relatives, and friends, Spring Green EMS team, St. Mary's Emergency Room and ICU staff, and Pastoral members Father's Pat and Pema.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations for the Vic Lochner memorial and scholarship fund.