SAUK CITY—Mary Jane Catherine (Rauls) Lochner, age 89, of Sauk City, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, on Oct. 10, 2018. Mary Jane was born in Springfield Township, to Werner and Dorothy (Simon) Rauls on April 25, 1929. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Lochner, on her 21st birthday, and they were married almost 68 years.
Mary Jane is survived by her five children, John (MaryAnne) of Roxbury, James (Boni) of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Judith (Nick) Anderson of Spring, Texas, Jeanne (Pete) Trachsler of Plain, and Jeffrey (Lynn) of Martinsville. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Tim (Crickett), Scott and Troy (Tiffany) Lochner, Brandon (Kellie) and Blake (Brittany) Markve, Jessica (Blake) Beekmann, Breanna (Brian) Cless, Jim (Marie) Anderson, Mary (Brandon) Crowe, Matt (Katie) Trachsler, Garrett (Beth) Trachsler, Angie (Tyler) Acker, Danny (Katie) Lochner, Jeremy Lochner, and Brian Lochner. Fourteen great-grandchildren, Emma, Nora, Braxton, Brinkley, Brecken, Ava, Ella, Alexandra, Quinn, Elizabeth, Sam, Brooklyn, Ace and Haizley. She is also survived by loving siblings and in-laws, Phillip (Virginia) Rauls, Alice (Melvin) Ballweg, James (Eileen) Rauls, Victor (Betty-deceased) Lochner, Earl (Chris) Lochner, Margie (Robert) Nachreiner, and Ann (Thomas) Gaukel. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth in January 2018; her parents, Werner and Dorothy Rauls; sisters, Katie (Eugene) Pings and Ruth (Bob-deceased) Meyers; brothers-in-law, Alex (Amelda) Lochner and Jerome (Elaine) Lochner; and a numerous nieces and nephews.
One of her biggest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them participate in all their activities, especially sports. Mary Jane along with Ken were avid golfers and Badgers, Packers, and Brewers fans.
Mary Jane and Ken owned and operated L&R Clothing Store in Sauk City in the mid-60s into the early 70s, and later she joined NFO in Sauk City until her retirement in 1991.
The family sincerely thank Dr. Barclay Shultz, Dr. James Heun, and the staff of St. Clare Hospice House for their exceptional care.
A visitation will be held at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, and a funeral Mass to be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at ST. NORBERT’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Roxbury. Private burial will be held immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to the SSM Hospice House in Baraboo.