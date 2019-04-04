LODI - Charlotte Loraine Lochner (nee Gest), passed away on Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Lodi. She was born on Nov. 26, 1928, in DeForest, to Arthur and S. Josephine (Rinde) Gest. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Lochner on May 26, 1951.
A Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 303 Park St., in Arlington, with the Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. A luncheon will be held following the service at the Arlington Community Center. Interment will take place at St. Olaf Cemetery in DeForest, following the luncheon, at 4:30 p.m.