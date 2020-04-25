Lobitz, Charlotte

Charlotte Magdalene Katarina Kämereit was born on April 12, 1924, to Louise (Meyer) Kämereit in Memel, East Prussia, the same day they buried her father, Gustav Kämereit. As a young girl, Charlotte moved, along with her mother and older brother, to the village of Wilkieten, where they had a small farm, grew apples, and went to school. It was in 1943, on a rare errand into Memel by herself, that Charlotte stopped in a café to treat herself to a cup of coffee and slice of buttercream torte. With World War II well underway, many cafés did not have silverware for their patrons, but as she gazed nervously at her cake unsure what to do, she was approached by a handsome soldier who reached into his pocket and gave her his spoon. Their romance blossomed, and on March 4, 1944, Charlotte and Heinz Lobitz were married. With Heinz away at war and the Russians invading their villages in East Prussia, Charlotte escaped by cart, stopping to give birth to a premature baby boy and continuing with him on foot to communities of displaced persons in Ohlendorf and Beerentalstrift. In each place she planted a garden and gave birth to a daughter.