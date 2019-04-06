SUN PRAIRIE - Gertrude I. Lobenstein, age 96 passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2018, at Sylvan Crossings in Waunakee. She was born on Feb. 2, 1923, in Monroe and was the daughter of Louis and Lela (Seflow) Birkholz. She married Clarence Lobenstein on Feb., 26, 1942, in Wisconsin Dells. Gert was a charter member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church with her husband. She served as American Legion Auxillary president for three years and also volunteered at the V.A. Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Munson of Westport; a son, Mark of Jonesboro, Ark.; four grandchildren, Robin (Rick Short) Reynolds of Ridgeway, Richard C. Munson of DeForest, David and Nicole Lobenstein; four great-grandchildren, Matthew Reynolds, Brook Meudt, Jake and Sam Munson; two great-great-grandchildren, Isaac and Sidney Meudt; sister, Bernice Faltersack of Sun Prairie; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence; a son-in-law, Richard Munson; a grandson-in-law, Mark Reynolds; eight brothers, Henry, Martin, Edward, Alvin, Carl, Donald, Harvey, and Kenneth; and four sisters, Freida, Hilda, Anne and Margaret
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie, with Pastor Gerry Kuhnke presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.