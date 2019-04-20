MADISON - Horst Wolfgang Lobe, age 89, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in Gleiwitz, Germany on Jan. 27, 1930, to Fredric and Elsa (Schroeder) Lobe. He was the loving husband and best friend of Jean Lobe for 38 years until his death. Horst grew up in Germany, graduated from the State Architecture School in Kassel, and practiced architecture in Germany between 1955 and 1957 when he entered the U.S. as an immigrant.
He became registered as an architect in the U.S. and practiced in Iowa until 1965, when he took the position as a staff architect at the Department of Planning and Construction for UW-Madison. In 1984, he received a Master of Arts in Landscape Architecture. Horst retired from the University in July 1995.
Horst was always willing to volunteer his knowledge to projects which could use his design talents. He was a member of Capital Community Citizens and their president from 1972 to 1974. He was a member of AIA Wisconsin, a chapter of the American Institute of Architecture, and it's president in 1996. In 2004, he received the Golden Award from his peers in the AIA Wisconsin. He served as a member of the Madison Urban Design Commission for 21 years, the last five as their chair. Horst also practiced architecture on the residential scale, using this opportunity during and after his UW employment to enjoy his profession on a more personal level.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Lobe; his children, Kirsten, grandson Oscar, Lisa, Marisa, grandson Ian, and Andrew Lobe, and Mark (Ann) Torke, grandchildren Mark Jr. and Tina; Jean's children, Nancy Morgan and Sandy (Brian) Harter; granddaughter Kristina (Matt) Schwartz; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wolfgang; his daughter, Leslie; and his grandson, Nicholas Harter.
A Memorial Service will be held at OAKWOOD VILLAGE, University Woods at Resurrection Chapel, 6201 Mineral Point Road, in Madison at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with the Rev. Martha Nack presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AIA Foundation Scholarship Fund, 321 S. Hamilton St., Madison WI 53703, or Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53705. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.