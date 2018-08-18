MADISON—Robert H. “Bob” Lizon of Madison, Wis., passed away in his sleep at home on Aug. 16, 2018, at age 93. Born Feb. 8, 1925, in Kaukauna, Wis., Bob was a proud World War II veteran of his beloved U.S. Navy. In September 1947 he married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dot” Brinkman. Bob and Dorothy spent 45 years at their lake home in Maple Bluff planting hundreds of flowers every summer for all to enjoy. Bob graduated from UW-Madison in 1951 with a master’s degree in Social Work.
He spent 35 years with the Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services, retiring in 1986 as Deputy Director of Children and Youth. In addition to his State service, Bob served many years in the Naval Reserve, retiring in 1983 as master chief. Bob proudly served his country in active duty and the reserves for 37 years. In the mid 1980s Bob was appointed by Governor Tommy Thompson to the USS Wisconsin Commission, which facilitated recommissioning of the Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64).
In his retirement years, Bob continued his love of the water as an avid wood boater, owning and restoring several classic Chris Craft boats. He also was a volunteer pontoon boat captain for the MSCR. Bob and Dorothy traveled extensively around the world on 31 cruises, gathering many wonderful memories. He was a life member of the Navy League, VFW Appleton, Wis., and the American Legion Post 41 in Kaukauna, Wis. Bob was also a former member of Madison Elks 410 and the Four Lakes Yacht Club. In 2012, he went on the Badger Honor flight. He was known for his quick wit, one-liners, and amusing public speaking abilities, serving as master of ceremonies at many events and functions. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him will remember Bob with a smile.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, Dorothy, of 70 years; children, Jim (Linda) Lizon of Greenwood, Ind., Sue (Mark) Mendelsohn of Appleton, Wis. and Mike Lizon (Diana Leighton) of Madison, Wis.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Lois Bunnow of Kimberly, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews all over the USA.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison with the Rev. Katie Baardseth officiating. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial with military honors will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona.
