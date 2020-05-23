Livermore, Elizabeth Scott (Libby)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHEBOYGAN - Elizabeth Scott Livermore (Libby), age 98, died May 15, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home, in Sheboygan Falls. She was born Sept. 14, 1921 in Chelsea, Mass., the daughter of John and Wilma Scott.

Libby grew up in Schenectady, N.Y., only sixty miles from the beautiful Adirondack Mountains. Summers of hiking, camping and exploring the woods and waters of this wilderness made her an "outdoor person" for life.

A graduate of Oberlin College, she was teaching when she married Donald F. Livermore, an engineer from Madison. They moved to Madison when he joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin, and Libby joyfully called Madison home for the next 61 years. All four of their children were born and raised in Madison, and she loved the twenty years she taught at Glen Stephens school. She moved to Sheboygan in 2008.

She is survived by her four children: Douglas (Diane) of Eugene OR; Cynthia (Vince Mulcahy) of Ithaca N.Y.; Bruce (Linda) of Stillwater, Minn.; and John (Sandy) of Sheboygan; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, who died of ALS in 1988 and her 21-year-old grandson, Ross Livermore, who died in a house fire in Eau Claire in 2012.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.