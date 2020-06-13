Little, Mary Catherine (Gardner)

Mary was born May 25, 1949 in Madison, WI, the fourth of seven children of William and Jane (Liddle) Gardner. Mary attended grade schools in Maple Bluff, Wis. and Des Moines, Iowa before her family moved back to Wisconsin where she graduated from Brookfield Central High School in 1967. Mary then attended UW-Platteville where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education to teach English.

Mary also met her future husband, Bob Little, at Platteville and they were married in Madison, Wis. on August 5, 1972. Mary and Bob lived in Madison until 1978, when they moved to Verona, Wis., where they have resided ever since. Mary was an excellent teacher who taught in the Monona Grove, Madison and Verona School Districts, and retired from teaching in 2005. Mary enjoyed flower gardening, taking great pride in her perennial garden and hostas, and teaching her daughters and grandchildren how to plant a lovely landscape. She also enjoyed camping, traveling/cruising, hiking in the Rocky Mountains, biking, walking, zumba, cross country skiing/snowshoeing, kayaking (especially in Door County), her book group, crossword puzzles, quilting, and doting over her grandchildren. Her granddaughters will always remember how “Grandma Mimi” taught them how to somersault, and to hang by their knees on the monkey bars - always the adventurer. Her grandson will remember her love, laughter, and joy in him.