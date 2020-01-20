Littel, Russell P. "Russ"

MADISON - Russell P. “Russ” Littel, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Russ was born on Nov. 19, 1926, in Madison, the son of Anton and Olive (Kalscheur) Littel. He married Bernita “Bunny” Littel, over 71 years ago, on July 24, 1948, at the Little Brown Church, in the Vale, in Nashua, Iowa. He was employed at Oscar Mayer for 46 years. Russ was a devoted husband and father. His passion of reading included detective stories, thrillers, and history of wars. Russ was always up for a card game with family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Russ is survived by his five children, Suzanne Nelson, Diane Littel and her husband, Norton Thomas, Steven Littel, Tammy Littel, and Debra (Tony) Przybylek; six grandchildren, Bradley, Kristine, Russell, Shane, Linnea, and Nathan; two step-grandchildren, Michael and Jessica; five great-grandchildren, Bethany, Zachary, Lucas, Ivy, and Brandon; four step-great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Tallan, Edison, and Colton; nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bunny; parents; and two brothers, Anthony and Delbert.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. Private entombment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N Sherman Ave 608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Littel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.