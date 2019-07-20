Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GREEN... SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...ROCK...EASTERN DANE...JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTIES... AT 240 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM FALL RIVER TO NEAR BROOKLYN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WINDS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, JANESVILLE, SUN PRAIRIE, FITCHBURG, WATERTOWN, BEAVER DAM, WHITEWATER, STOUGHTON, FORT ATKINSON, WAUNAKEE, MONROE, VERONA, OREGON, JEFFERSON, MCFARLAND, MONONA, WINDSOR, LAKE MILLS, MILTON AND EDGERTON. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.