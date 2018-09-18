FIVE POINTS—Alton J. Lisney, age 78, of Five Points, Wis., passed on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at the Richland Hospital surrounded by his family following a short courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at FIVE POINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH with burial to follow in the Five Points Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Five Points Lutheran Church, and again on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralsevice.com.