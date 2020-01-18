HILLSBORO - Edward Lisker, 100, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro, Wis. He was born on Oct. 25, 1919, to Joseph and Josephine (Staska) Lisker. Edward and Mildred married on June 3, 1947. Together they worked their dairy farm. Edward is survived by his son, Joe Lisker of Palm Springs; daughters, Pamela (John) Bohn of Hillsboro and Patricia (Dick) Link of De Forest; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Beranek of Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and a sister, Marie Marcher. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Hillsboro on Tuesday, January 21 from 4 to 6 p.m., for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com