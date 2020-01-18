Lisker, Edward

Lisker, Edward

{{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO - Edward Lisker, 100, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro, Wis. He was born on Oct. 25, 1919, to Joseph and Josephine (Staska) Lisker. Edward and Mildred married on June 3, 1947. Together they worked their dairy farm. Edward is survived by his son, Joe Lisker of Palm Springs; daughters, Pamela (John) Bohn of Hillsboro and Patricia (Dick) Link of De Forest; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Beranek of Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and a sister, Marie Marcher. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Hillsboro on Tuesday, January 21 from 4 to 6 p.m., for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Lisker, Edward

Edward Lisker
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Lisker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics