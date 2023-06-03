Lisa Lynn Hendershot

Sept. 13, 1980 - May 31, 2023

MARSHFIELD - (LTC) Lisa Lynn Hendershot, the former Lisa Luedtke, of Marshfield, WI, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She fought all she could but succumbed to a very aggressive cancer just ten months after diagnosis.

Lisa leaves behind her husband Dan and two sons Jax (10) and Logan (8) of Oconomowoc, WI. Her loss is profound and leaves an immeasurable void in many people's lives. Our beloved Lisa preceded in death her mother, Diane and father, Len Luedtke, Sr.; older sister, Lori Elmorst; older brother, Len Luedtke, Jr.; and younger sister, Luann Stroik.

Lisa was born in Shawano, WI, on September 13, 1980. Her family later settled in Marshfield where they still have strong family ties. Lisa was an energetic and daughter and top-tier athlete. She the most valuable player on her high school track team in 1997 and 1998. She was a star player on the state qualifying volleyball team in 1998 and later played volleyball for UW Oshkosh.

Lisa entered military service in September 2000 and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and Army Aviator piloting the UH-60 Blackhawk in both the continental United States and while deployed to Iraq in 2010. She had a strong aptitude for budget and finance and served in several Army National Guard (state level) budgetary assignments. In 2014, Lisa decided to leave full time employment and raise her two sons. This was the best decision she ever made.

Lisa was first and foremost a mother and caregiver. Her impressive military career spanning 22 years did not compare to her devoted love of family. It is impossible to describe Lisa in a few paragraphs. She was a one of kind woman, military leader, and tenacious mother.

Lisa's favorite place on earth was the Chain-O-Lakes in Waupaca, WI. Funeral service details are below but she will Laid to rest at the Central Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery just across from the chain's waterfront.

Lisa's wake/visitation is Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Portage, WI, high school gym from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Memorial speeches commence at 7:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. The high school's address is: 301 E. Collins Street, Portage, WI 53901. Military guests are encouraged to wear the uniform of their choice. Anyone/everyone is welcome.

Lisa's funeral service is at 12:00 noon, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 312 W. Main Street, Weyauwega, WI, 54983. Lisa spent some of her childhood in Weyauwega. A second visitation occurs at St. Peters from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Military guests are encouraged to wear their preferred dress uniform. Anyone/everyone is also welcome to attend. No meal or reception follows.

Lisa will be buried at the Central, WI, Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King (Waupaca), WI. The burial procession will depart St Peter at 1:30 p.m. and is reserved for select family and close friends. Full military honors will accompany Lieutenant Colonel Lisa Hendershot's burial to include a UH-60 Blackhawk flyover at 2:30 p.m. As space allows, family and friends may enjoy beverages and light snacks at the Clearwater Harbor Waterfront Restaurant & Bar.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.