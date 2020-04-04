Lippitt, Jenifer "Jenni"

MONONA - Jenifer "Jenni" Lippitt, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in Madison on May 12, 1988, the daughter of Vicki (Dale) Scovill and Gary (Sheri) Lippitt.
She is survived by her parents; grandmother, Marilyn (John) Guimond; siblings, Grady (Tasha) Lippitt, Renée Scovill, Brenda Bradt (Todd Coy), Matt (Chelsea) Scovill, Laura and Amy Lippitt; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Till we meet again.
